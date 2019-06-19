News
Sapulpa Woman Dead After Payne County Crash, OHP Says
Wednesday, June 19th 2019, 1:19 PM CDT
Updated:
PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A young woman from Sapulpa is dead after a wreck near Stillwater Wednesday morning, OHP reports.
Troopers said 20-year-old Kayleah Joyann Bell was northbound on Highway 177 near Yost Lake Road when she pulled onto the shoulder to make a U-turn. OHP said she was hit as she was turning by a northbound Ford F-250. OHP said Bell was also driving a truck; a Ford F-150.
Bell was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the F-250 was taken to Stillwater Medical Center where he was treated and released.