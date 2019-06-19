“Our crew is busy getting the boats nice and clean for our renters,” says Hayley Moser. “We have tri-toons that hold 14 passengers. They're like our party barges."



Hayley's family has been running Sail Grand Waterfront almost her whole life. If you are looking to spend a day at Grand Lake and don't have the right toys, they can help!



"Twenty-three years ago, my dad became a sailing instructor,” she says. “He just fell in love with the lake and just being on the water, and he wanted to share that with others. Then we added parasailing, then wave runners, and it's grown into what you see here today."



Her dad, Mitch Whitehead, is the captain and the man behind the wheel.



"Now it's real important when you get up there that you wave so I know you're having fun,” Whitehead says.



And with that, it's up, up and away, soaring some 500 feet above the water. This is the only parasailing in the state and what a ride, a bird's eye view of this part of Grand Lake and a view of the recently remodeled Shangri La resort.