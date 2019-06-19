News
Sand Springs Teen 'Upcycles' Old Feed Sacks For Online Business
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Upcycling is giving new life to something you might otherwise throw away. Like turning an empty feed sack into a useful, colorful tote bag.
Sand Springs fourteen-year-old Annie DeLong operates an internet business call Annie’s Upcycles, and for the past couple of years has been re-making feed sacks into tote bags.
She saw the idea in a magazine and learned to do it from a retired home economics teacher. She uses a 60-year-old Singer sewing machine, and friends and neighbors donate the old feed sacks.
She mails them to as far away as France and Israel. She said her totes are durable, useful, and bright. Also, it keeps the feed sacks out of the landfill.
You can find Annie’s Upcycles on Facebook here.