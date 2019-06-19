News
Chili Bowl Nationals Commits To Tulsa Through 2034
Wednesday, June 19th 2019, 4:50 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Chili Bowl Nationals will remain in Tulsa through 2034, Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell announced Wednesday afternoon. Pinnell made the announcement in a news conference at the Tulsa Fairgrounds.
The Chili Bowl draws in an international crowd for the dirt track midget racing event. It's been a signature event at Expo Square - with the Golden Driller trophy going to the winning team.
It's the longest lease ever approved for a single event at the Fairgrounds, according to Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee.
"We look forward to many more laps around the track," Sallee said.
There will be new bleachers for race fans next January.