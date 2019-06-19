State Leaders Debate On How To Use Money From Teva Pharmaceuticals Settlement
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - State leaders are working to figure out exactly how money from a recent settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals will be used.
State Representative Terry O'Donnell said the governor, the house, and the Senate recently clarified a law saying money from all settlements need to go to the state treasury. O'Donnell said the Attorney General wanted the money to go into a separate opioid research account, similar to settlement money from Purdue Pharmaceuticals.
O'Donnell said they all agree the money needs to be used to fix the opioid crisis in our state.
"We very much need to take a strategic approach on how that money is applied. Whether it's going to be enough to completely abate the nuisance, I don't know. But we need to apply it in the best ways possible," O’Donnell said.
A statement from Attorney General Mike Hunter says, "Our goals are aligned and we want to do what is in the best interest of the state."
The full statement:
“This is a case of first impression. There has never been an Oklahoma trial with so much at stake regarding public health and safety. We are in constructive consultation with state leaders. All three branches of state government are committed to working together. Our goals are aligned and we want to do what is in the best interest of the state. That means holding opioid manufacturers accountable for their role in creating the worst manmade public health crisis in state history and using any money awarded by the court to abate the opioid epidemic.” - Attorney General Mike Hunter