“This is a case of first impression. There has never been an Oklahoma trial with so much at stake regarding public health and safety. We are in constructive consultation with state leaders. All three branches of state government are committed to working together. Our goals are aligned and we want to do what is in the best interest of the state. That means holding opioid manufacturers accountable for their role in creating the worst manmade public health crisis in state history and using any money awarded by the court to abate the opioid epidemic.” - Attorney General Mike Hunter