Overnight Storms Leave Behind Damage, Power Outages In Pauls Valley
PAULS VALLEY, Oklahoma - The Pauls Valley mayor has issued an emergency disaster proclamation, putting a midnight curfew in place.
High winds caused some major damage. Forty-five hundred people are still without power as of Wednesday evening, and OG&E says it may be Friday evening before they get it back.
Parts of Janie Cooksey's roof still hangs from a nearby tree and her front porch.
“I was laying in bed, and I never waked up during storms. And I heard this noise, and I reached over and grabbed my husband’s arm, and was like we are losing our roof,” she said.
That all happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday, June 19.
Janie was hoping to get a good night's sleep. She had a big day ahead of her.
“Rough couple of weeks, rough couple of weeks,” she said.
News 9 caught up with her between doctor's appointments. Doctors fear she may have cancer. And she recently was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension.
“They just found this out 10 days ago. I was in the hospital for six days.”
And now this.
Wind gusts were recorded near 70 miles per hour. In Paul's Valley City limits, huge trees toppled down.
Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 flew over other buildings that lost roofs and walls. Power was knocked out to the entire city.
Janie, who owns the Redneck Haven restaurant, is offering two-for-one discounts to help out her neighbors. And is keeping faith she'll be okay as well.
“I need prayers, my family needs prayers. But we’ll make it,” she said.
Janie says although she does have health insurance, they do not have any homeowners insurance to cover all this.