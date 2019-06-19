WATCH: Oklahomans Continue To Help Flood Victims
TULSA, Oklahoma - People all over Green Country are still cleaning up from devastating flooding and trying to rebuild their lives.
Rebuild Oklahoma hosted a donation drive Wednesday at Expo Square where people across Green Country could donate items and at the same time, victims could pick up whatever they need.
"A lot of things we had saved over our 53 years of marriage were gone,” said Carla McCann.
McCann and her husband live in Sand Springs in the Town and Country neighborhood. McCann's husband has spent most of the past year in the hospital but thankfully is now recovering.
“He's walking with a walker a little bit but mostly in a wheel chair but everything has come back so much that this flood has been nothing compared to that,” said McCann.
McCann was able to pick up some household items like pillows and sheets while at Expo Square.
Other victims were able to find items like clothes, shoes and diapers.
Mindy Whitlow and her daughter evacuated their Webbers Falls Home Tuesday May 21st, and by Thursday, the water was already up to their windows.
"I was thinking there’s no way the water is going to come all the way into town but it did,” said Whitlow. “It ruined the entire town."
Whitlow says Webbers Falls looks like a war zone because of the flooding.
“It’s covered in mud, the sewers were blown up out of the pipes, everyone’s belongings are just in piles of trash waiting to be picked up on the side of the road,” said Whitlow.
She says she didn't even let her daughters go inside because it was difficult to see.
"I didn’t want them to see their stuff ruined," said Whitlow.
Rebuild Oklahoma is working with several state and local organizations to help victims rebuild their lives, whether that's rebuilding their homes or replacing items inside, they can connect victims with help.
"We are not just sharing hope with you, we have the real support here to help you,” said Event Organizer Seelan Subramarian.
Rebuild Oklahoma is a non-profit organization that is focused on helping in the relief efforts for flood victims. During the event, there were representatives on hand from the City of Tulsa, Tulsa County and FEMA.
Victims like McCann, are thankful to have a place to turn for help.
“Everywhere you go they hold your hand and tell you everything is going to be all right,” said McCann. “People are just wonderful in Oklahoma.”