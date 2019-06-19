Tulsa Police Investigating Shooting Near 15th And 73rd
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating the second shooting in less than 24 hours.
The shooting happened near Jones Elementary School.
Tulsa Police said there was some sort of fight that happened between the victim and a man who police have not identified.
At one point, Detectives said the fight poured out onto the street. They believe it started over stolen property before the victim was shot.
Police are not releasing the victim’s name currently, but they did tell News On 6 the victim is in pretty good condition as detectives continue to look for clues.
"We are still looking for some evidence here at the scene and we've got Officers canvassing the area and looking at various areas throughout the city for a potential suspect vehicle," said Detective Jason White with the Tulsa Police Department.
We will update this story as it develops.