Chili Bowl Calls Tulsa Home Until 2034
TULSA, Oklahoma - Officials say the January race, the Chili Bowl, will be calling Tulsa home until 2034.
It's been called the winter Super Bowl for racing addicts.
"It belongs here in Tulsa, centrally located, it's four miles from my house. It just don't get any better,” said Co-Founder Emmett Hahn.
The Chili Bowl brings 15,000 to 20,000 people a year to Tulsa in January, a season when city officials say tourism is usually low.
"Nobody has this event elsewhere in the world so you have to make sure that you keep these things in Tulsa because it is unique," said President of Regional Tourism Ray Hoyt.
The event has called Tulsa home for a long time and it is not going anywhere. Today a contract was signed keeping the Chili Bowl here in Tulsa until 2034.
It is an announcement that means big things for the Tulsa community.
"Indianapolis has talked about this event,“ said Hoyt. "Nobody has the Chili Bowl except Tulsa, Oklahoma."
The event space is even getting a new look, thousands of new bleachers.
"Our bleachers that we had on the front straightway was purchased in 1981 so that is how old them bleachers was. I mean, they have served their purpose," said Hahn.
It's a new chapter for a quickly growing city and there are no plans to slow down anytime soon.
"With Ironman, now this. We have more coming," said Hoyt.