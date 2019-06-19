News
2 Tulsa Area Sex Offenders Arrested For Re-Offending
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two sex offenders are currently in jail after police say they re-offended.
Sand Springs Police arrested Billy Jackson after a woman told them she saw the man touching himself in view of people while next to a street. Jackson had several outstanding warrants and failed to register. He was also just released from prison, according to officials.
Tulsa Police arrested the other man, Alphonzo Barnett, after a woman said he exposed himself to her. Barnett also has a history of crime and has been charged twice in 2019 with failing to register as a sex offender.