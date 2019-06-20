According to a study released today by the largest federation of auto clubs, the AAA, nearly 70% of Americans think it's "unlikely" a motorist will be busted for driving while high on marijuana. The study also found that in the last 30 days almost 15 million drivers have gotten behind the wheel of a car within an hour of smoking, injecting or covering themselves with a marijuana product. That can be as bad — or even worse — than driving while intoxicated or texting on a cellphone, because the drug's effects usually last up to four hours.