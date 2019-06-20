Tulsa River Parks Authority To Meet, Discuss Flood Cleanup, IRONMAN
TULSA, Oklahoma - It'll be a busy morning for Tulsa's River Parks Authority board, as they'll be meeting to talk about cleanup from the recent floods.
Cleaning up and moving forward is the focus at Thursday morning's meeting, and they talk about the cost of repairing trails after flood damage and preparing for IRONMAN's Tulsa debut.
The board is requesting to use up to $100,000 from the contingency fund.
They say thanks to federal aid, they could be reimbursed up to 87 percent of the clean up costs, which are estimated to be up to $8 million total after parts of the park were underwater for more than a week.
Also on the agenda today is a proposal to use the trail from 11th Street to 71st Street for the running portion of Tulsa's IRONMAN.
The triathlon involves running, swimming, and biking; it takes place on May 31st 2020.
The meeting starts at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.