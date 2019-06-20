Tulsa Police Search For Suspect Involved In 2 Shootings In 24 Hours
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for a man who they say is responsible for two shootings in the Tulsa area in less than 24 hours.
Tulsa Police said a man connected to two shootings is still on the run Thursday morning.
Tulsa Police said the victim in one of those shootings died.
They said Barton Vann is the suspect in both of those shootings.
The first shooting was near Jones Elementary on 15th and Sheridan Tuesday night.
Police said Vann shot and killed Curtiss Gaines.
Police then connected Vann to a second shooting just a few blocks away near 14th Street.
They said the victim in the second shooting is recovering.
They're currently searching for Vann who they said is armed and dangerous, and he may have a woman with him named Nicole Williams-Sittel.
If you have any information call police or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, and you can remain anonymous.