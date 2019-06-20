Alaska Teen Charged In Killing Of Best Friend
A teenager in Anchorage, Alaska has been charged with killing her best friend.
In court, 18-year-old Denali Brehmer, showed no emotion as she appeared to admit her role in the elaborate plot to murder her friend Cynthia Hoffman.
According to court documents, Brehmer, 16-year-old Kayden McIntosh, and three others conspired to kill Hoffman for a cash prize.
The $9 million was promised to Brehmer by 21-year-old Darin Schilmiller of Indiana, who was pretending to be a person named Tyler from Kansas and wanted images of the killing.
Court documents say on June 2 Brehmer and McIntosh took Hoffman on a hike where they allegedly bound her with duct tape, before McIntosh shot her in the head and dumped her into a river.
Police found Hoffman's body a day later.
Now, communication discovered between Brehmer and Schilmiller is fueling a second case, in federal court where they face child pornography and exploitation charges.