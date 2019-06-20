

We’ll kick off the weekend with similar heat and humidity on Saturday, but the jet stream will shift back to a stormier setup by Sunday as a weak frontal boundary moves closer. Scattered storms, some heavy, will be possible heading into Sunday morning. Then redevelopment of more widespread heavy storms is expected from late Sunday into Monday morning. Some of these could be severe, along with a flooding threat. We’ll keep you advised!



