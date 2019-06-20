Tulsa Police Arrest Burglary Suspect Who Tried To Hide In Crawl Space
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in custody after Tulsa police say he broke into a store, tried to steal from it, and then hid in a crawl space for an hour while police tried to get him out.
Police said a burglary alarm went off around 7 a.m. Thursday morning at the QS food mart near 31st and Mingo. They said Jeremiah Hobbs used a ladder to break into the ceiling and then tried to steal from the cash register.
When officers got there, they say Hobbs hid in a small gap between the ceiling and roof. After about an hour of searching with a thermal camera, officers found Hobbs.
"Nobody got injured, everybody is hot and sweaty and dirty but there is no injuries nobody going to the hospital so we count that as a success," said Tulsa Police Corporal Joshua Showman.
He's facing many charges including burglary, larceny, resisting, obstructing and malicious mischief.