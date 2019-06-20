News
Man Steals From Kids Running Lemonade Stand, Tulsa Police Say
Thursday, June 20th 2019, 1:37 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are investigating after a man stole from a lemonade stand run by a group of kids. It happened on the corner of 36th Street North and Garrison Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Police said a man approached three kids ages 10 to 12 and asked for change before stealing their money bag. Officers said he made off with about $100.
Police said the thief left in a gold SUV with black wheels and a Cherokee Nation tag. If you know anything about this crime, call CrimeStoppers.