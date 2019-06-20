News
'First Tee' Teaches Tulsa Kids Golf, Life Lessons
TULSA, Oklahoma - Some kids from Tulsa Housing Authority’s Park View Terrace are at Mohawk Park Golf Course this week participating in the First Tee Program.
First Tee exposes kids from 8 to 18, who might not have the opportunity, to the game of golf. Program Executive Director Janice Gibson said First Tee is much more than that.
"First Tee is a character-building program for kids,” she said.
She’s been the Executive Director since the program began in 2001. First Tee is golf, of course, but it also emphasizes nine core values while still teaching chipping and putting.
Many of the instructors are graduates of First Tee themselves; now back helping to shape a new generation of kids. You can find out more
about First Tee here.