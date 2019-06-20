News
Six More Counties Granted Federal Assistance For Oklahoma Flood, Storm Damage
Thursday, June 20th 2019, 5:36 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - FEMA added six additional Oklahoma counties to its federal disaster declaration for the state Thursday, June 20.
They are Alfalfa, Craig, Garfield, Kingfisher, Pawnee and Woods counties.
FEMA's announcement brings to 27 the number of counties approved for state and federal funding.
Canadian, Cherokee, Creek, Delaware, Kay, Le Flore, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties have already been approved for Individual Assistance in the storms from May 5 to June 4.
FEMA says for more information call 1-800-621-FEMA or visit their web site.