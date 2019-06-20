Oklahoma Department Of Mental Health Employee Testifies In Opioid Trial Day 18
NORMAN, Oklahoma - In Day 18 of Oklahoma's Opioid Trial, the woman who created the state's plan to eradicate the prescription drug epidemic told the judge what she believes has to be done.
The court has heard testimony throughout the trial about different components that would be necessary to end the state's epidemic, but Thursday was the first day the judge saw the plan in greater detail.
Jessica Hawkins works for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. She worked with other state leaders on the detailed plan, which stresses the importance of medical education, prevention, and recovery.
"In order to truly abate the crisis and end the crisis in the state of Oklahoma, we have to have a significant investment in prevention, really move upstream as much as possible to prevent new cases of addiction," she said.
Johnson & Johnson released this statement:
“The State’s witnesses continue to make guesses and baseless speculation in testimony related to their monetary demand. The State is also failing to present any evidence that Janssen products or actions are the cause of the opioid crisis in Oklahoma.” – John Sparks, Oklahoma counsel for Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson.
Hawkins will be back on the stand to talk more about the abatement plan on Friday.