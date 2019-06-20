News
Oklahoma Group Talks Medical Marijuana Legality With Business Owners
TULSA, Oklahoma - 12 & 12 Inc., a mental health group, hosted a lunch for business owners and managers to pass along important information regarding medical marijuana laws.
"When you have an employee with a medical marijuana card it changes the current policies that an employer has," said Tricia Manson, 12 & 12 Chief Operating Officer. "How do you work around that? What do you do? What can you ask an employee, what can you not?"
The group plans to hold more lunches to help educate those involved with the medical marijuana industry.