Logan County Residents Fed Up With Impassible Roads
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Residents in Logan County, just outside of Cashion, are having trouble driving home due to some of their road conditions. They describe them as dangerous, impassable and treacherous.
“I just want to be able to get home, I want my girls to be able to get home, I want an ambulance to be able to get to my home,” said Cyndi Bailey.
Bailey lives right off of one of the muddy roads. The roads are so bad that some of her service providers, like trash pick-up, can’t get to them because of the driving conditions.
Other residents have been battling the same problem. Not too far from Bailey are Sheri Wagner’s parents. One of her main concerns with the roads -- would first responders be able to help her mom and dad if they were to call.
“If a 9-1-1 call were to be made it would be dangerous,” said Wagner.
It’s even a bumpy ride when Wagner’s son, Coleman, goes to visit his grandma.
“It is scary as heck,” said Coleman.
When Wagner and Bailey took a look at the roads on Thursday, they ran into Marven Goodman, the District 1 Commissioner for Logan County.
Bailey was able to voice some of her concerns, but when she tried to ask why nothing has been done to the roads he drove away.
Bailey and Wagner hope something is done before the roads get worse.