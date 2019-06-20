News
BNSF Railway Asks City Of Tulsa To Help With Illegal Dumping Problem
Thursday, June 20th 2019, 7:25 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - The BNSF Railway company is working with Tulsa police to help stop illegal dumping on its property.
The railroad says it's spent thousands of dollars in dumpsters and man-hours cleaning an area near Pine and Sheridan - only to find more trash dumped there.
BNSF says the problem has been going on for years. The railroad is now asking TPD and the city to help them stop the illegal dumping.