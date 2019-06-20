Tulsa Sex Offender Arrested For 3rd Time Since March
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's Downtown Impact officers arrest a convicted sex offender for the third time since March. It's the fourth time he's been arrested for indecent exposure in the past three years.
Officers and victims alike are frustrated to see the same people commit the same crimes over and over.
The woman was walking in downtown Tulsa. It was around 10 a.m., when a man approached her and said, "I have something for you." And, that's when he pointed down to his privates and exposed himself.
Officers arrested Alphonzo Barnett.
Barnett was arrested twice in 2016 for indecent exposure, but pleaded guilty both times to the less serious charge of outraging public decency.
When he got arrested in 2017 for indecent exposure, he was sent to prison, where he served 11 months of his three-year sentence.
Tulsa police arrested him in March and May of this year for failing to register as a sex offender and he got probation, which brings us to this week's arrest.
Corporal Brandon Davis, Tulsa Police, said, "One of our jobs and expectations the community has for police, is working on getting the crime down. It's hard to get crime down when you're arresting the right guy and they keep coming out re-offending over and over."
He said he knows the state budget is tight and prison overcrowding is an issue, but, it's hard to see more victims traumatized and them pay for often expensive damages.
"We cannot fix that part of the problem. All we can do is arrest people and prove they did or didn't do it; that's our job," Corporal Davis said.
He said citizens can help by filing a report and being willing to see the case through to the end.
Cpl Brandon Davis said, "Prosecutors can't do anything with it, we can't do anything with it, unless we have that victim."
He says if it's a crime in downtown Tulsa, during the day, request one of the Impact officers, rather than file an online report, because they want to get on the case fast.
They say it's important to file a police report so officers will to know about the crimes happening, but it’s especially important, if you want police to make an arrest.