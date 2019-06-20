School Bus In High Water Illustrates Dangers Of Tulsa Flash Flooding
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's Lake View neighborhood has a chronic flooding issue that was illustrated by a neighbor photographing a school bus going through deep water.
A flash flood two weeks ago poured into the neighborhood and got into several homes. Rosalba Oriard lives in a low spot on the street, which is surrounded by higher ground.
"It means we got it from three different places, and there was nowhere to go," she said.
A large creek on one side of Delaware brings in water, and two weeks ago it overwhelmed the system and ran down the street.
Related Story: Tulsa Flash Flooding Caused Water Rescues, Damage
Video shows water several feet deep on the street, and a school bus from Victory Christian Church driving through. It's not clear if any children were on the bus.
Victory Christian told News On 6 the driver was new, but credentialed through a school district, and the church agreed the driver used poor judgment going through the water. The church said it would do more training about the dangers of driving on flooded streets.
"I just couldn't believe it. I know they've been trained and told, and there's been enough on TV about don't drive in high water," Oriard said.