Tulsa Approves New City Budget Focusing On Public Safety
Thursday, June 20th 2019, 9:18 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - The city of Tulsa approved a new budget.
The $845 million budget's main concern will be public safety. The city of Tulsa plans to hire 90 new police officers and 25 firefighters.
They will also be adding 500 new streetlights over the course of three years.
The fiscal year is four percent larger than the original proposal and is largely funded by online sales tax collections.