Tulsa Woman Recovering After Being Shot
Friday, June 21st 2019, 5:12 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a woman is recovering after she was shot in the leg near 61st Street and Peoria.
Police said they believe the woman is going to be OK, but there's still a lot of questions surrounding this shooting.
Officers said when they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound in the leg.
It appears that a lot of shots were fired, but no arrests have been made.
Call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS if you know where the shooter might be, and you can remain anonymous.