The heat continues Saturday, but a stormier setup will unfortunately take shape once again as well. A few isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday morning, followed by another steamy afternoon with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values at or above 100. By late Saturday afternoon and evening, severe storms will fire up across western and northwestern Oklahoma and move east. Some of this activity will likely impact eastern Oklahoma Saturday night into Sunday morning, with the potential for damaging winds and even an isolated tornado or two.