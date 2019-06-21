Heat Advisory And Muggy Day For Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Summer “officially” begins today with the summer solstice, and it will absolutely feel like it with hot and very muggy Friday weather on the way.
A Heat Advisory is in effect across much of eastern Oklahoma thanks to a combination of heat and high humidity today. We’ll see highs back in the 90s this afternoon, but heat index values at or above 105 are expected with sunshine and much gustier winds. Please take it easy with any outdoor activities today! Take lots of breaks and drink lots of water.
The heat continues Saturday, but a stormier setup will unfortunately take shape once again as well. A few isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday morning, followed by another steamy afternoon with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values at or above 100. By late Saturday afternoon and evening, severe storms will fire up across western and northwestern Oklahoma and move east. Some of this activity will likely impact eastern Oklahoma Saturday night into Sunday morning, with the potential for damaging winds and even an isolated tornado or two.
We may see a break during the day Sunday, but another round of strong to severe storms looks to develop by late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Once again, damaging winds and an isolated tornado are possible, along with an increasing threat for flash flooding.
Severe storms look to clear south of Green Country by Monday morning, with drier conditions during the day Monday. A typical summertime jet stream pattern looks to take hold next week, meaning lower chances for organized strong to severe storms. But we’ll likely still have daily chances for isolated “pop-up” variety storms next week as the summer heat continues to build.
I hope you have a wonderful Friday, Green Country! Stay cool! You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Negrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!