Boulder Dash Brings Mario Kart To Life In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - It's being called Mario Kart for adults.
This weekend, a huge tricycle race will happen in the streets of downtown Tulsa.
It's called Boulder Dash.
Dozens of racers will start at the top of the bridge on boulder and go through an obstacle course, ending near Welltown Brewery on Archer.
Spectators can get water balloons to throw at the riders during the race.
There are 64 competitors. You can check it out Saturday starting at noon, and it's free to come watch.
