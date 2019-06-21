River Spirit Casino And Resort Reopens After Flooding
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa' River Spirit Casino Resort is opening back up after flood waters rushed in to parts of the building last month.
The hotel, casino and all the restaurants are set to open at 8 Friday morning, which is 10 days earlier than originally expected.
To celebrate the water receding, River Spirit is giving away a pontoon boat on Saturday night.
River Spirit closed almost a month ago when the Arkansas River started to flood the property.
Water made its way to parking lots and into some basement areas. The pool, Tiki Bar dining area and resort spa also flooded.
The casino said engineers designed the tower to withstand a major severe weather event, so no water made it onto the casino floor.
They also said the building is structurally sound and has no air quality issues.
However repairing the spa, salon, fitness center and the pool will take a few more weeks.
The outside pool won't reopen until mid to late July.
River Spirit has an event-packed weekend planned with lots of live music and a fight night broadcast Friday night.
Even though it's been closed since May 22nd, River Spirit continued paying its employees which cost about $5 million for the entire month.
