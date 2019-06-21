Tulsa Homicide Suspect Shot By Sniper During Standoff, Police Say
Tulsa police say a homicide suspect is in the hospital after being shot by a sniper during a standoff Friday afternoon.
Police say Barton Vann was shot by a sniper during a standoff at a house near 21st and Highway 169. Police say Vann refused to follow officer's commands and tried to escape the house on a motorcycle. That's when he was shot by the sniper, police say.
Vann is in serious condition, police say.
What led police to the neighborhood was the discovery of a stolen vehicle they believed Vann was somehow connected to. They were at the house earlier Friday and talked to the homeowner who would not let them come in. However, they were pretty confident Vann was in there. They later confirmed he was and then started the standoff.
Police say Vann is the suspect in two shootings that happened this week. They say the first was near Jones Elementary on 15th and Sheridan Tuesday night where Vann shot and killed Curtiss Gaines. Police then connected Vann to a second shooting just a few blocks away near 14th street Wednesday. They say the victim from that shooting is recovering.
Police say Vann was also with Nicole Williams-Sittel who followed officer's commands and left the house without incident.
Vann has already been charged with shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony(AFCF). Williams-Sittel has been charged with accessory to a felony and possession of a firearm AFCF. Note, these charges are only for the second shooting that happened on Wednesday.