Boil Advisory Lifted, Water Rationing Still In Effect For Parts Of Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Rogers County Rural Water District #3 said the boil advisory has been lifted for their customers. Water samples have all tested at good quality, the organization said on its Facebook page Friday, June 21.
"We are continuing to work on repairing all of the main lines that have been damaged by the recent flooding, therefore the water rationing order is still in effect," the update states.
"We appreciate your cooperation and attention to rationing water until further notice."
The rationing is for all non-essential water usage like landscaping, watering yards and gardens, car washing and swimming pools. The RWD said the situation is extremely serious and could potentially threaten health and public safety.
If customers don't honor the water rationing instructions, they risk getting their water shut off at the meter.
A 12-inch pipeline broke at the Oologah dam spillway. It can't be repaired until the lake level is low enough. District Manager Rick Stull says about 4,000 homes, or roughly 9,000 people, are impacted.
Water customers who don't comply will get a warning for the first offense and risk having their water shut off at the meter for additional offenses, the RWD said on Facebook.