FEMA Offering Help To Cherokee County Storm Victims
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A month after an EF-2 tornado ripped through Peggs, FEMA is on the ground to help victims.
FEMA arrived Thursday at the school in Peggs, and workers said they haven’t been very busy dealing with the disaster.
County crews are cleaning up the cemetery in town, while people like Debra Dickinson are making repairs after part of her roof was blown off after the May 20 tornado.
“The rain was just pouring in,” Dickinson said.
She visited with FEMA workers, shared pictures of her damaged home, and looked into options for financial help. She said she lost about 100 trees in the storm.
“It could have been way worse,” Dickinson said. “We could have lost the house. It’s amazing that we didn’t.”
Disaster Survivor Assistance Crew Leader Homer Nabors said they’ll be parked at the school and available through the 24th, from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
“Once the bus leaves on Monday, we’ll be out in the neighborhoods canvassing the neighborhoods, making sure that we don’t miss anybody,” Nabors said.
“We’re all OK. That’s what counts,” Dickinson said.
Dickinson says the cleanup process has been slow, but she and her husband can still live in her home.
Originally from California, she’s used to another kind of disaster.
“I’ll take an earthquake any day — not a tornado. They’re just too scary,” Dickinson said.
She said the Oklahoma weather won’t make her leave the state she’s called home for the last ten years.
FEMA will also be going to Hulbert soon, to help flood victims there.