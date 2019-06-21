2 Wagoner County Men Arrested For Sexual Abuse Of 4-Year-Old
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - Wagoner County Deputies arrested two men accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl.
They also arrest the girl's great-grandma after they say the child was living in horrible conditions.
The sheriff's office started investigating after receiving a complaint from Creek Nation saying the 4-year-old girl might be the victim of sex crimes.
Deputies say when they got to the home, the house was filthy and unsanitary, and they saw the 4-year-old playing with raw hamburger meat on the floor.
They say the investigation included a specially trained interview with the child and the collection of DNA evidence, which led to the three arrest warrants.
The DA charged Derrick Scott and Daniel Chissoe with lewd acts to a minor.
The girl's great grandmother, Jane Chissoe, was charged with child neglect after investigators said her home still hadn't improved after months of warnings.
DHS took the little girl into protective custody.
"To get that child away from that terrible environment. They didn't know the last time that child had eaten, they searched the house trying to find adequate clothing and blankets for the child, and they couldn't find any," Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said.
The sheriff says deputies and dispatchers were so moved by this little girl's situation, they bought her new clothes, so she'd have something clean to wear when taken by DHS.