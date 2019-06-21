Tulsa Crime Spree Ends With Man Shot By Police Sniper
TULSA, Oklahoma - A crime spree ended with two people in custody on suspicion of murder after a standoff with police.
A Tulsa Police sniper shot Barton Vann as he tried to escape after his girlfriend Nicole Williams-Sittel gave herself up.
Vann and Williams are no stranger to police.
Documents show that Vann was on probation for kidnapping and Williams had served time for assaulting Police Officers.
Police said the crime spree that lasted from June 19 to June 21.
A newly obtained arrest report showed Barton Vann and Nicole Williams-Sittel went to the home of Curtiss Gaines Tuesday night to buy drugs.
A witness told police he drove the two to the home and both Williams-Sittel and Vann went inside the home.
The witness said that after returning to the vehicle, Vann confessed to him that he shot Gaines.
The document also showed that Gaines was found with a shotgun under his arm, even though he was shot with a handgun.
Wednesday afternoon, police believe he shot another man at a nearby home and that Vann and Williams-Sittel ran off.
For the next 36 hours, Officers looked for both of them before tracking them to a home near 21st and 169 where it ended with a Tulsa Police sniper shooting Vann as Police said he tried to escape.
"The garage door started to raise, he was on a motorcycle, and attempted to leave the residence. At that time, one of our snipers took a shot and ended that threat," said Tulsa Police Sgt. Shane Tuell.
Vann has been charged with shooting with intent to kill.
Williams-Sittel was arrested on several complaints including murder.
They both have a long history with law enforcement. Vann is an ex-convict accused of two violent crimes and Williams-Sittel has previous convictions for assaulting Police Officers.
Police said while Vann is now in the hospital, Williams-Sittel did what she was supposed to and gave herself up.
"I can’t stress this enough, in law enforcement, when we give a command and you follow that command to that you will be safe," said Tuell.
Barton Vann is still in a Tulsa hospital. Nicole Williams is in the Tulsa County Jail being held without bond.