Authorities Investigate Deadly Shooting In Pittsburg County
Saturday, June 22nd 2019, 5:59 PM CDT
Authorities are investigating a homicide in Pittsburg County Saturday.
According to the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office, a man was found dead around 9:45 a.m in McAlester near State Highway 113 and Mekko Road.
The victim had been shot multiple times, authorities said.
The victim has not been identified. No suspect information has been provided at this time.
The investigation is on-going.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office.