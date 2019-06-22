3 More Disaster Relief Centers Open To Help Oklahoma Storm Victims
More help is being offered to the victims of recent storms across Oklahoma.
Three more centers opened Saturday in Sapulpa, Stillwater and Henryetta, to give storm victims a chance to get the help they need.
The center opened in Sapulpa Saturday morning at 7.
Representatives from FEMA and the Small Business Administration were on hand at the Creek County Commissioner's Ballroom to get details about storm damage and to help victims fill out applications.
The Sapulpa center and Stillwater center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., for as long as people need help. The Henryetta clinic is only open for the next three days.
One representative from the Small Business Administration said they can help with a lot more than just businesses.
"The important thing for people to understand is the SBA in a disaster provides loans to virtually everybody-- homeowners, renters, nonprofits," said Small Business Administration Public Information Officer David Reetz. "We have funds available to fill in the gaps."
You're asked to bring information like your address, insurance info and bank account numbers to see if you qualify.
More information can be found on FEMA's website.