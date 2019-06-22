Family Says 'Adventurous' Yukon Native Was Victim Of Hawaii Plane Crash
Family has identified Yukon native, Casey Williamson, as one of the victims of Friday’s deadly plane crash in Hawaii.
The tragic crash killed 11 people during a skydiving expedition.
Williamson’s cousin said he was raised in Yukon and attended Yukon High School.
According to family, Honolulu Police confirmed Casey was one of the passengers, at the request of loved ones.
Williamson’s family released the following statement to News 9:
“Casey Williamson was one of a kind who lived life to the fullest. He was a free-spirited lover of life and people. He was a friend to all he met. His smile and love for life was contagious. Our family will not be the same without our sweet Casey.
Casey went to Hawaii to sky dive and follow his adventurous heart. He was working on reaching 1000 jumps by end of the year and getting his yoga instructor certification. He worked for Oahu Parachute Center as packer then videographer.”
Family said Williamson was his mother's only son. Loved ones are raising money through a GoFundMe page to help her through this difficult time.
Friends are also remembering him on social media with the hashtag #lovelikeCasey.
Williamson's cousin told News 9 the family is thankful for the outpouring of love and support the community has provided thus far.