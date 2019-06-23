The widespread thunderstorm activity looks to be shifting mostly south of our viewing area by late afternoon and into the early evening. Some additional isolated showers and storms may still redevelop late in the day across northeast Oklahoma, but these should be much more brief in nature and no severe weather is expected with any evening or nighttime activity.



Thankfully, the work week looks to get off to a much nice start with drier conditions, a bit lower humidity, and highs in the upper 80s on Monday. A typical summertime jet stream pattern looks to take hold next week, meaning lower chances for organized strong to severe storms. But we’ll likely still have daily chances for isolated “pop-up” variety storms next week as the summer heat continues to build.