Severe Storms And Flooding Threats Continue Sunday
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Another round of storms will keep severe weather chances and the threat for flash flooding going through our Sunday across eastern Oklahoma.
Storms will become more widespread during the morning hours, first across northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas. Damaging winds and large hail will be possible, and the flooding concerns are also increasing as another 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall quickly on already saturated grounds. Please drive very carefully this morning as storms increase!
Widespread storms will slowly shift further south into southeastern Oklahoma by midday and this afternoon. Once again the slow storm movement will lead to a significant risk of flash flooding. Severe weather chances will continue as well with large hail, damaging winds, and even a tornado or two all possible in southeast Oklahoma this afternoon.
The widespread thunderstorm activity looks to be shifting mostly south of our viewing area by late afternoon and into the early evening. Some additional isolated showers and storms may still redevelop late in the day across northeast Oklahoma, but these should be much more brief in nature and no severe weather is expected with any evening or nighttime activity.
Thankfully, the work week looks to get off to a much nice start with drier conditions, a bit lower humidity, and highs in the upper 80s on Monday. A typical summertime jet stream pattern looks to take hold next week, meaning lower chances for organized strong to severe storms. But we’ll likely still have daily chances for isolated “pop-up” variety storms next week as the summer heat continues to build.
I hope you have a wonderful Sunday, Green Country! Remember to keep our free News On 6 app handy to receive the latest severe weather alerts. You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!