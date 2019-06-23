News
Police: 12-Year-Old Boy Hit By Truck While Riding Horse In Spencer
Sunday, June 23rd 2019, 10:55 PM CDT
Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle accused of hitting a young boy Friday in Spencer.
According to the report, the 12-year-old was riding his horse Friday along Northeast 50th Street. Police said the boy’s horse was hit by a truck and caused the boy to be thrown from his horse. He reportedly landed in the bed of the truck, which authorities said possibly saved his life.
Police said the victim is expected to be OK.
The driver left the scene of the accident. No arrests have been made at this time.