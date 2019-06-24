Tulsa Police Search For Robbery, Shooting Suspects
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in the hospital after police say someone robbed him and then shot him.
Tulsa police say two men demanded the victim give them his stuff -- he complied, then ran away -- and that's when officers say the men shot him.
Police say the victim told officers a gray car pulled up next to him as he walked near 36th Street North and MLK.
He said the men got out of the car and told him to hand over his belongings, so the victim did.
When the victim tried to ran away, officers say the men shot him. Police say the victim made it about a block to the Bradford Apartments where he got help.
Officers say paramedics took the man to a hospital with minor injuries.
Police say right now there is no clear description of the robbers.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.