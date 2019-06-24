News
Low Water Pressure In Muskogee Due To Temporary Power Substation Installation
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Muskogee residents could have low water pressure because of some flood recovery.
City officials say OG&E is installing a temporary power substation near the port of Muskogee.
While they bring the substation online, they'll have to interrupt power to the water plant for about 4 hours.
Work will start at 8 a.m. Monday.
The city says it'll use backup generators at the water plant to ensure water is still available, but at a lower pressure.