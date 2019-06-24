Tulsa Police: 3 In Custody After Break-in At Car Dealership
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police responded to a break-in at a Tulsa car dealership and confirmed they have three people in custody.
Police said those three men broke into the Bob Moore Car Dealership near 46th and Memorial, started up six cars, and had them lined up by the gates.
Police said they got an alarm call and, when they got here, they found out the men got into the building through a window.
Police said the suspects were able to get several keys and find the cars they matched to; the cars were all Dodge Chargers and Challengers.
Officers said they had them lined up and running.
Several officers spread out around the block and using a K-9 they were able to find the three men.
Officers said the dealership has security cameras, so they were able to get information from Bob Moore's cameras to figure out where the men were.
Police said all of gates around the dealership were still secured, so they weren't sure how then men planned to get the cars out of there.
Police said two of the men they arrested are juveniles and one is an adult.
They said it's possible there could be a fourth person involved but they will know more after they interview each of the suspects.
Police said it was good work all around because they were able to get here and catch these guys before they were able to take the cars.