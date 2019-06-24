Pompeo In Saudi Arabia, Iran Threatens More US Drone Attacks
On Monday the White House is expected to announce new sanctions on Iran following last week's downing of an American Drone.
President Trump has sent two of his top aides to the Middle East to gather allied support against Iran. Before Secretary of State Mike Pompeo departed for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, he laid out the administration's goals saying in part.
"To deny Iran the resources to foment terror, to build out their nuclear weapons system, to build out their missile program," said Pompeo.
The White House is choosing not to go at it alone against Tehran.
"I'm not looking for war. And if there is, it'll be obliteration like you've never seen before. But, I'm not looking to do that. But, you can't have a nuclear weapon," said President Trump.
On Thursday, President Trump called off a retaliatory air-strike then said he was open to talks with Iran's leaders.
On Sunday, however, lawmakers in Iran's parliament were heard shouting "Death to America!" Iranian leaders insist that the American drone was in its air space and, therefore, they had a legal right to shoot it down.
Iran's naval commander, meanwhile, warned that Iranian forces would not hesitate to act again and shoot down more U.S. surveillance drones that violate Iranian airspace.
The U.S. denies the drone, valued at more than $100 million, violated Iranian airspace.