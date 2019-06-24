The Medusa uses red lights that are invisible to creatures at deeper depths. After only its fifth deployment, it drew the attention of the creature using its "e-jelly" lure which emulates the bioluminescence of jellyfish, according to NOAA.

Scientists with NOAA were looking to explore the deepest parts of the Gulf to further understand the effects lack of light have on the animals at those depths, including giant squids that were once perceived as "monsters."

"Our perspective as humans has changed," the NOAA team said. "What were once monsters to be feared are now curious and magnificent creatures that delight. We like to feel that science and exploration has brought about this change, making the world less scary and more wondrous with each new thing we learn."

In 2012, the first video of a giant squid was filmed in Japan. According to the Smithsonian, the largest giant squid recorded by scientists was almost 43 feet long and may have weighed over a ton.