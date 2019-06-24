News
Oklahoma's New DHS Director Says He Fits The Position
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma's new DHS director, Justin Brown, has finished one week in his new position.
Governor Stitt appointed Brown to the position not too long ago.
Though he has no experience in education, Brown said he is perfect for the position because he has many years experience in finance and has a passion for helping children.
"Everywhere I go from Big Brothers to Big Sisters to the Oklahoma City Zoo or to the Children's Hospital Foundation it's always serving kids," Brown said.
Brown said his biggest goal is to break barriers of communication within the agency so workers can have better solutions for the people.