Oklahoma Family Grieving After Hawaii Plane Crash
Oklahoma - The families of 11 people killed in a plane crash in Hawaii are grieving.
Family and friends say two of the victims are from right here in Oklahoma.
The family of Casey Williamson is remembering a man who they say lived and died, doing what he loved.
Williamson wasn't afraid of life. In fact, he was known for jumping right out into it from thousands of feet in the air, with his arms stretched out, and a smile on his face.
"His love was contagious... Completely contagious," said Williamson’s cousin Brian Mendenhall.
Williamson’s family says he was a skydiving instructor in Hawaii.
"He has been there for a little over a year now and how finally he found his place, where he wanted to live," said Mendenhall, "He only needed like 300 more jumps to reach 1,000."
Related Story - 85-Year-Old Tulsa Runner Struck, Killed By Car
As much as he loved adventure, he really loved capturing moments of pure abandon, for other people.
“He had like three or four Go Pros on his helmet. He would film people as they tandem skydived for the first time. There are thousands of pictures of people jumping with him," said Mendenhall.
Williamson's family said he was one of 11 people who died in a plane crash. Authorities said the sky diving plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
"Until this happened I didn't know he touched so many souls,” said Mendenhall
Through the grief, Williamson's family is learning just how far his arms stretched and how many people’s lives were touched.
They started a hashtag, #LOVELIKECASEY, in hopes that his life will inspire a whole new generation to be fearless with theirs.
"I have seen people all over from Colorado, Utah, Dallas, Hawaii, they are just like man this is one of the greatest guys I have ever met,” said Mendenhall, “If we could all just get a hint of that love."
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the crash. The families of both Oklahoma victims have set up donation pages, if you would like to help click on the links below.
Casey Williamson - Donate
Daniel Herndon - Donate