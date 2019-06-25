Tulsa Police Investigate Shots Fired After Home is Hit
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating two separate crime scenes after someone called 911 saying they were hearing gun shots.
Officers say one of the scenes was a home that had been shot, with several shell casings in the road.
The other scene was down the road where they found a possible suspect vehicle and a gun.
Tulsa police were called to the 6300 North Denver area just after nine p.m. Monday for a shots heard call.
Police say the caller told them after hearing the shots, several people were walking away from the area and a vehicle drove off with four people inside.
Officers say a home at 63rd Street N and Denver had been shot once, and that's where they found the shell casings.
Police say no one was hurt inside the home. The other scene was down the block where they found a vehicle and the gun in the front yard.
Right now, police say there hasn't been a shooting victim identified.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.