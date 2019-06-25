Tulsa Firefighter Injured Battling House Fire
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Fire Department confirms one firefighter is recovering after being injured battling a house fire near 11th Street and Mingo around 10 p.m. Monday.
fire crews said that firefighter is expected to be okay.
They said he likely hurt his knee or leg while fighting the fire.
Crews said when they got there, the garage was fully engulfed in flames and the fire started to spread to the house.
Firefighters said they had to tear out the ceiling of the home because the fire made its way into the attic, and tearing down the ceiling was the only way to put water on the fire.
Crews said the family was able to get out of the house and was not hurt.
Firefighters are still trying to figure out what started the fire, and they still aren't sure if the fire started in the house or in the attic.