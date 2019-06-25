Quickly climbing away from historic pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center -- the same pad used by the Apollo 11 moonship 50 years ago next month -- the Falcon Heavy smoothly arced to the east over the Atlantic Ocean, rapidly accelerating as it consumed propellants and lost weight.

After pushing the rocket out of the thick lower atmosphere, the two side boosters separated, flipped around and fired three engines each to reverse course. Then, falling back into the discernible atmosphere, the engines briefly re-ignited to slow the vehicles down and titanium grid fins at the top of each rocket began actively steering and maintaining a stable orientation.

Finally, as they plummeted toward two SpaceX landing pads at the Air Force station, each rocket fired up a single engine, landing legs deployed and both settled to picture-perfect touchdowns in an increasingly familiar display of precision guidance. The central core stage came close to executing a similar feat but fell just short.

It was the first night launch and landing for the Falcon Heavy, the first use of the Heavy by the Air Force and its first use of previously flown booster hardware. The mission was especially complex because the satellites were bound for three different orbits, requiring multiple firings of the Falcon's single second stage Merlin engine.

In an initially elliptical orbit measuring about 186 by 534 miles, the dispenser released a satellite known as Oculus 13 minutes after launch. Built by students at the Michigan Technological University, Oculus will serve as a target to test techniques for studying satellites from the ground. Eleven Cubesats also were to be deployed from the dispenser between 19 and 50 minutes after takeoff.

The second stage then was expected to fire again to circularize the orbit at an altitude of about 447 miles before deploying General Atomics' Orbital Test Bed satellite, housing NASA's atomic clock and the Celestis cremains, the green propellant experiment, a Naval Research Laboratory space weather monitor and the six satellites making up NOAA's COSMIC 2 payload.

The second stage had to fire twice more to achieve an orbit with a high point of around 7,455 miles and a low point of about 3,700, in the process changing the tilt of the orbit with respect to the equator. At that point, the Air Force's Demonstration and Science Experiments -- DSX -- satellite could be deployed to characterize the space radiation environment and its effects on sensitive electronics.

"On the scale of complexity of launches that we do in the National Security Space Launch program, this is on the complex edge," said Bongiovi. "We're going to see a lot more multi-mission (launches), a lot more of the multiple drop-offs, those kind of things, so it's actually really good that we have such a complex mission on this experimental launch."